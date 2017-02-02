Another surgery for 8-year-old Brielle Johnson

Brielle Johnson, the eight-year-old from Whitewood who has experienced many battles due to illness, has undergone another surgery. It has been a rough road for Brielle since she was airlifted from Moosomin on Oct. 26 and received surgery on Oct. 27 for an obstructed bowel. Her hopes of being home for Christmas came true as she was discharged on Dec. 23 with a follow-up appointment on Jan. 5 in Saskatoon. The pain was still a factor for Brielle and at this appointment the doctors booked Jan. 26 for surgery. She returned to Saskatoon Hospital on Jan. 23. “She has just…