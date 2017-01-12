Tragedy affects so many in small communities

There are simply no words. The nearby community of Grenfell was devastated with a tragedy to start off the new year when 16-year-old Jonathan Couture was struck and killed by a semi truck at the intersection of Highways 1 and 47. The horrible incident has undoubtedly left Jonathon’s mother and his twin sister in a state of shock, disbelief and sorrow. Couture’s death has without a doubt been tough for students at Grenfell Community High School, some of which have been going through old photos, and putting a slideshow together as a way to remember and grieve the death of…