Town of Broadview launches new website

The Town of Broadview is armed with a new multimedia marketing tool with the redesign and launch of its municipal website. The website has been enhanced with a new, seamless design and relevant content. Drone footage draws the online audience in to the community’s portal where users can easily access information related to living, developing, and doing business in Broadview. “We wanted a truer reflection of what Broadview does have to offer and what Broadview is all about,” explained Rhonda Palmer, member of the Broadview Economic Development Committee, which was responsible for the site’s overhaul. “We thought it was time…