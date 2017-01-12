Thunder silence Orioles in back-to-back games

Two archrivals. Two close games. Thirty-two goals scored. The Whitewood Orioles and Ochapowace Thunder got back to business in the Triangle Hockey League (THL) last weekend with a back-to-back series to kick off the new year. And in a pair of games that recorded scores more likely to be seen in a minor hockey game or football match, the Ochapowace Thunder swept the two-game series and defeated the Orioles for a third time this season. In the first matchup on Jan. 6 in Ochapowace, the Thunder came back in the third period from a two-goal deficit, scoring three unanswered goals…