Teenager struck and killed by semi

A teenager has been killed following a pedestrian accident involving a semi unit on the highway at Grenfell. On January 3, 2017 around 7:40 p.m., Broadview RCMP responded to a complaint of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of Highway #1 and #47 at Grenfell, SK. Initial investigation revealed a 16-year-old male pedestrian was struck by an east bound transport/semi truck and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The lone adult male driver of the transport truck was not physically injured and remained on scene for police to arrive. No name has been released. The east bound lane of Highway #1…