Team Laycock in Whitewood Friday

It’s not often one of the best curling teams in the province visits the local curling club but that is exactly what is happening Friday night when Team Laycock makes an appearance for a CurlingTown event. The Whitewood Curling Club is one of the five locations across the Prairies chosen to host the prestigious youth bonspiel, which sees Team Laycock visit rural communities to promote curling, sport, hard work, dedication, and teamwork to Saskatchewan youths between the ages of 10 to 17. Team Laycock, which consists of skip Steve Laycock, third Kirk Muyres, second Colton Flasch and lead Dallan Muyres,…