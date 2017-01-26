Team Laycock gives lesson in curling to area students

Fifty-five young curlers got to spend an afternoon with curling royalty on Jan. 20 when the Whitewood Curling Club hosted the CurlingTown tour with Team Laycock, 2015 Brier bronze medal winners and the back-to-back-to-back provincial men’s champions. The tour is designed to help grow curling participation at the youth level and teach kids about dedication and creating lasting levels of confidence in future leaders and Olympic athletes. Team Laycock is one of the elite men’s teams on the planet, with a number 7 world ranking, that consists of skip Steve Laycock, third Kirk Muyres, second Colton Flasch and lead Dallan…