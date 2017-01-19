STARS responds to Ochapowace for hockey injury

A 13-year-old hockey player is recovering at home after having to be airlifted to a Regina hospital following an injury she sustained during a game last weekend. Kyla Bear, daughter of Tim and Cindy Bear of Ochapowace, was playing in a hockey game on Jan. 15 at the Denton George Memorial Multiplex when she was checked from behind. The hit resulted in Kyla having no feeling in the lower half of her body and unable to move her lower extremities. Whitewood EMS responded to the arena and a STARS helicopter was requested to transport the teen to Regina. Whitewood Fire…