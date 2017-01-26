Stampede of goals silence Ochap Thunder

A three-goal lead after two periods wasn’t enough to stop a late-game stampede by the Theodore Buffaloes last weekend when a third-period onslaught gave the Buff’s a 7-5 win over the host Ochapowace Thunder. The two teams met up for the Triangle Hockey League matchup on Jan. 22 at the Chief Denton George Memorial Multiplex where the Thunder blew a 4-1 lead they held after the second period and allowed the Buffaloes to mark up six goals in just over 10 minutes in the third. Adding only a single in the last 20 minutes, Ochapowace lost their lead and the…