‘Smiley’ made from techniques of his dad’s

When Roger Payot built his 11-foot tall, 1,000-pound snowman named Smiley, he used the technique he learned from his father in Whitewood 10 years ago. Payot lives in Regina and he built the snowman by filling bottomless cardboard boxes with snow, letting them sit overnight to set and then stacking them one by one on top of each other to make the 11-foot tall pillar. He used a pocketknife to shape the snowman, Smiley’s, head and carved away the excess snow to shape the snowman. Payot and his children made a smile of Styrofoam spheres and cut a cereal boxes…