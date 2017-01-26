My sick sense of humour proves that I’m a genius

Prepared to be impressed, because I am about to prove something that will leave you both amazed and shocked. Are you ready? I am a genious... geneyes... genius! Thank you! Thank you very much. I’ll wait for your applause to stop before I continue. Anyone who has ever met me know first hand that I have a twisted, sick, somewhat dark sense of humour. By that I mean that I am not afraid to tell tasteless jokes about things like death and when I do, I often do so with a sinister evil laugh, leaving people shuddering in discomfort and…