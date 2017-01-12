Reduction to school divisions under review

Transformative change in the education system may result in fewer school divisions and no elected trustees, depending on which option the provincial government chooses following a review of educational governance for kindergarten to Grade 12. The government tasked Dan Perrins with the review, which now moves to a second step — public meetings this month across the province, and online input from the public until Jan. 23. School Community Councils in Whitewood, Broadview and Grenfell, concerned with the potential for even larger school divisions and possible loss of elected school trustees, encouraged parents and the community to express concerns in…