Paice, George

George Richard Paice died peacefully in the Whitewood nursing home Monday, January 2,2017 at the age of 95.

George is survived by his wife Beatrice Paice (Kehl) of Whitewood, SK; brother Jack Paice of Moose Jaw, SK; son-in-law Kenneth Restau and daughter in-law Valerie Paice; grandchildren Lynn Restau (Curtis McCarron) of Saskatoon, SK; Cheryl (Sean) Unrau of Winnipeg, MB; Chad Paice (Renee Leduc) of Regina, SK; Stephanie (Christopher) Shewchuk of North Battleford, SK; and great-grandchildren Owen and Noah Unrau of Winnipeg, MB.

He was predeceased in death by his daughter Vivian Restau (Paice) of Wapella, SK and his son Richard Paice of Regina, SK.

George was born on October 28, 1921 in Winnipeg, MB. He was married to Beatrice Kehl on November 13,1948. They resided on a farm outside of Whitewood, SK until retiring in the 90s. Their first child, Vivian, was born April 25,1950, and in 1952 their son, Richard, was born. Their first grandchild was born in 1978, Lynn Restau. In 1979 their second grandchild came along, Cheryl Unrau (Restau). In 1989 their third grandchild was born, Chad Paice and in 1990 their fourth grandchild was born, Stephanie Shewchuk (Paice). In 2005 their first great-grandchild was born, Owen Unrau, and in 2007 their second great-grandchild was born, Noah Unrau.

George loved living on the farm. He loved grain farming and raising pigs and won many awards with his pigs. George was very involved in politics and the Co-op in his community. He loved to have conversations about political issues with anyone that would listen. He and his grandson-in-law, Curtis McCarron, had many political talks. George, his wife Beatrice, son-in-law Ken Restau, son Richard Paice, nephew Harland Paice and many family friends went on many fishing trips over the years. Fishing was one of George’s favourite pastimes. His grandson Chad Paice even caught his first fish with his grandpa George. George loved music and opera; he sang in many choirs and played in bands in his younger years. He loved to dance, and his favourite was the waltz. Classical music was one of George’s favourites, and he would blast it throughout the house. One of his grandchildren Lynn and Cheryl’s favourite moments in their lives was when they got to go to Phantom of the Opera with their grandpa George and grandma Beatrice. When George retired in the 90s and moved to Regina, he was very involved with the meals-on-wheels program. He and his wife Beatrice went on many trips to Mexico, and they went to the Grand Canyon. One of George and his wife’s favourite pastimes when retiring was picking saskatoon berries at a relative’s place in Lumsden, SK. His with the meals-on-wheels program. He and his wife Beatrice went on many trips to Mexico, and they went to the Grand Canyon. One of George and his wife’s favourite pastimes when retiring was picking saskatoon berries at a relative’s place in Lumsden, SK. His grandchild Stephanie Shewchuk (Paice) has fond memories picking saskatoon berries with her grandparents. In George’s last years spent at the Whitewood nursing home, he enjoyed doing sudoku and word search, playing bingo, listening to music groups that would come in, and he loved listening to his favourite CBC radio shows. George loved his family and friends so much even if he didn’t always show it with words. They meant everything to him, and he would do anything for them. George had a very rough time when his daughter passed away in 2014 and his son in 2016. George will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years and family and friends.

George’s family would like to thank the Whitewood nursing home staff for all their wonderful care they gave to him. It was greatly appreciated the last few years he spent at the nursing home and at the time of his passing.

In accordance with George’s wishes, there will not be a funeral, but there will be a celebration of his life in the spring for his immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whitewood Community Health Centre or the Canadian Cancer Society may be made in George’s memory. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood. grandchild Stephanie Shewchuk (Paice) has fond memories picking saskatoon berries with her grandparents. In George’s last years spent at the Whitewood nursing home, he enjoyed doing sudoku and word search, playing bingo, listening to music groups that would come in, and he loved listening to his favourite CBC radio shows. George loved his family and friends so much even if he didn’t always show it with words. They meant everything to him, and he would do anything for them. George had a very rough time when his daughter passed away in 2014 and his son in 2016. George will be dearly missed by his wife of 68 years and family and friends.

George’s family would like to thank the Whitewood nursing home staff for all their wonderful care they gave to him. It was greatly appreciated the last few years he spent at the nursing home and at the time of his passing.

In accordance with George’s wishes, there will not be a funeral, but there will be a celebration of his life in the spring for his immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Whitewood Community Health Centre or the Canadian Cancer Society may be made in George’s memory. Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.