Orioles find themselves with a pair of victories

It was a good weekend for the Whitewood Orioles in the Triangle Hockey League (THL) after the team took to the ice twice and won both appearances. The Orioles defeated the Flyers 5-3 in Esterhazy on Jan. 13, rallying from a 3-2 second-period deficit to score three unanswered goals in the third to take the win. Devin McGonigal scored twice for Whitewood while Matthew Beutler and Cory Jones had singles, with Dylan Bachtold adding an empty-netter in the final minute of the game. Randy Bot scored a pair for Esterhazy with Dave Shields getting credit for the other goal. Penalties…