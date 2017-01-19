Ochap Thunder close to second place 3-way tie in THL standings

The Ochapowace Thunder are making a move in the Triangle Hockey League (THL) standings and are within just one point of being in a three-way tie for third place. With just four points separating the Thunder from the second-place Rocanville Tigers, who are on a six-game winning streak, anything is possible for the defending league champions. The Thunder hosted Bredenbury on Jan. 13 where the Cougars jumped out to a 3-0 lead less than nine minutes into the first period. Ochapowace managed to close the gap to 4-2 in the second period but ultimately had to settle on a 5-4…