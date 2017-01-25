Moosomin man wins $100,000

Gordon Dobson wasnt prepared for the shock that came when he realized his January 11 EXTRA number made him $100,000 richer.

I scanned my ticket and saw a bunch of zeros, he said. I was so excited, but I wanted to make sure I was seeing it right. So, I asked the retailer to scan it for me.

Sure enough, it was $100,000! he said. I couldnt believe it!

The happy winner said he went straight home to tell his wife.

She didnt believe me when I told her we won, he said. Even after I showed her the ticket, she still didnt believe me.

I cant really blame her, though. Im still having a hard time believing it! he said.

The excited winner said he plans to bank most of his windfall, but he first wants to treat his wife to a day at the spa.

Dobson purchased his winning ticket at Moosomin Fine Foods, located at 709 Main Street.

