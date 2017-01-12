Minor Hockey Day sees local teams take to ice

The Whitewood Community Centre was a beehive of activity Jan. 7 as hockey teams took part in their annual Minor Hockey Day. Held the first weekend of January, Minor Hockey Day is a fun filled day where all Whitewood teams play home games. Five minor hockey games were held beginning at 10 a.m. and the event was capped off with the Whitewood Orioles hosting the Ochapowace Thunder at 8:15 p.m. Throughout the day, there were kitchen specials offered as well as a progressive 50/50 raffle. The Whitewood pre-novice team held a scrimmage with Kipling while the novice team played Rocanville…