Maki, Donald

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Maki of Whitewood on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the age of 75.

Donald was born to Charlie and Ida Maki on August 7, 1941 in Wapella, Saskatchewan.

He was predeceased by his brother Robert Maki and is survived by his brother Howard (Sheila) Maki, niece Tara Lowry and nephew Neil Maki, as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Special thanks to the Whitewood Home Care workers for looking after Donald for many years.

Thanks also to the nurses and staff at Sunrise Health for their kind care in his final days.

No service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, 200 - 4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK S4W 0G3 or email donate@saskcancer.ca.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.