Local team wins at Junior curling

Whitewood Curling Club hosted to the Tim Horton’s Junior Curling Championship on Jan. 20 and 21 where a record 15 teams took part. The bonspiel saw nine under 15 teams and six under 18 teams participating with rinks from Whitewood, Broadview, Grenfell, Estevan, Weyburn, Lampman, Lemberg, Montmartre and Wawota represented. Chad Kelly, president of the Whitewood Curling Club, was humbled to see the turnout. [caption id="attachment_7327" align="alignright" width="300"] Runner-up in the B Event was the other Whitewood team of Olivia Flaman (skip), Kathryn Bartlam (third), Joey Scott (second) and Grace Keeley (lead).[/caption] “Youth curling is the future of the sport…