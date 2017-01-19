Local Alzheimer walk to be held on February 3rd

A Walk for Alzheimer’s is being held at the Whitewood Community Centre on Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. “We’ve always wanted to do something for Alzheimer’s, having been touched personally by the disease,” Pastor Joseph Steeves commented. “My dad died 20 years ago from early onset Alzheimer’s, so mom and I have always been interested in taking part in something. The walks were always in Regina or Saskatoon so we couldn’t manage to take part,” Steeves added. While searching the Alzheimer Society website for Saskatchewan, he came across the Walk Where You Are campaign. “We’ve organized a…