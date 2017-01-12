Home values to be reassessed in 2017

A representative from the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency (SAMA), Brad Hume, was present at the Jan. 3 council meeting. This year, 2017, is the reassessment year, so Hume explained the responsibilities of the agency. SAMA must be responsible for the policies set by provincial legislation and provide quality assurance of the reviews that are done. “SAMA also provides assessment services for towns if requests are made within any year to reassess any property due to changes that are reported from the town,” Hume told council. “Otherwise, reassessments are done every four years when SAMA is responsible for over 800,000 assessments,”…