Four third period goals give Orioles a 6-2 win

Just one point separates the Whitewood Orioles from their archrivals the Ochapowace Thunder in the Triangle Hockey League regular season standings, but with two games remaining for Whitewood and three for Ochapowace, all the cards will have to fall in the right place for the Orioles to overtake the Thunder for a fifth place position heading into the post-season. The Orioles all but sealed the fate of the Kipling Oil Kings’ seventh-place position in the standings with a 6-2 win over the Kings on Jan. 21 in Whitewood. Four unanswered goals in the third period broke the game right open…