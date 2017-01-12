Dove, Ellen

Ellen Dove of Melville and formerly of Broadview and Whitewood, peacefully passed away on December 25, 2016 with her family by her side, at St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville, SK.

Ellen May Bernice Dove (nee Tolver) was born on August 29, 1924 in Fort Qu’Appelle, SK to Herbert and Agnes Tolver. Along with her brothers and sisters, she was raised on a fox farm near Pilot Butte, SK. After the death of her mother, Ellen left school to assume the role as woman of the house to raise her younger siblings and assist her father with running the family farm.

On June 24, 1944 Ellen married William (Bill) George Dove and relocated to the family homestead in Broadview, SK. Ellen and Bill were blessed with four children: Angela, William, Margaret and Edith. Ellen and Bill moved to Whitewood in 1973 and later, in their retirement years, purchased a summer cabin at West End, Round Lake.

Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Agnes (nee Becket) Tolver; her loving husband, William; her daughter Angela, her daughter-in-law Theresa, her brothers and sisters, and her great- grandson Jesse. She leaves to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory: a son William Dove of Leduc, AB; two daughters Margaret Jerome and Edith Dove of Melville; a sister Dorothy of Broadview; 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Ellen’s funeral service was held Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville with the Rev. Kim Sherwin of All Saints’ Anglican Church officiating. The organist, Gaylene Matthews, led in the hymns “Abide with Me”, “How Great Thou Art” and “Silent Night”.

Granddaughter Janice Johnson shared family memories and great-granddaughter Jade Pawelko sang “Amazing Grace” as a special tribute. All of Ellen’s grandchildren were considered honorary bearers, and the urn bearer was Ellen’s daughter, Margaret Jerome. Interment will take place in the Whitewood Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.