Doors open and pumps on at new Broadview C-Store

The doors are open and the pumps are on. Hometown Co-op’s Broadview Gas & Convenience store opened for business on Friday, Jan. 20. On hand for the store’s soft-opening was Hometown Co-op general manager Carol Nickell, board president Lawrence Swanson, store manager Donna Brown, and Dennis and Irene Edwards — the original/local owners of the gas station in 1959. “I love the building,” said Mr. Edwards. “It’s absolutely beautiful.” Mr. Edwards, along with wife Irene and brother Albert, owned the Broadview Esso gas station and restaurant from 1959 until 1977, when it was sold. Eight years later the location changed…