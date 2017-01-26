Doors open and pumps on at new Broadview C-Store

By Andrea Nicholl -
On hand to to celebrate the opening of the Hometown Co-op’s Broadview Gas and Convenience Store on Jan. 20 were (l-r) Irene and Dennis Edwards, president Lawrence Swanson, Co-op Gas and Convenience Store manager Donna Brown and Hometown Co-op general manager Carol Nickell.

The doors are open and the pumps are on. Hometown Co-op’s Broadview Gas & Convenience store opened for business on Friday, Jan. 20. On hand for the store’s soft-opening was Hometown Co-op general manager Carol Nickell, board president Lawrence Swanson, store manager Donna Brown, and Dennis and Irene Edwards — the original/local owners of the gas station in 1959. “I love the building,” said Mr. Edwards. “It’s absolutely beautiful.” Mr. Edwards, along with wife Irene and brother Albert, owned the Broadview Esso gas station and restaurant from 1959 until 1977, when it was sold. Eight years later the location changed…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR