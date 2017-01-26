Council approves five per cent raise for all employees

Two Town of Whitewood committee meetings were held recently besides the regular meetings of council that were held on Jan. 3 and 17. Personnel Committee On Jan. 4, the personnel committee met with councillors Bruce Restau, Donna Beutler, Mayor Doug Armstrong and Chief Administrative Officer Sharon Rodgers at the meeting. Due to Coun. Denise Istace being away until May of 2017 and her being the chairperson of the committee, Bruce Restau was appointed chairperson. Mayor Armstrong and Coun. Beutler made the motion that the town give a Christmas gift of $100 to its employees and it be pro-rated based on time…