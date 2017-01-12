Browatzke, Elsie

Elsie Browatzke-Dew of Whitewood, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at the age of 92 years.

Elizabeth (Elsie) Helen was born to Charles and Julia Daku on March 5, 1924 on their farm around the Magyar District, about six miles southwest of Kipling, where she grew up with her siblings and parents. In 1936 thly relocated to what would become the family farm in the Hazel Valley District, twelve miles south of Kipling. Life on the farm as a child meant that Elsie often had to lend a hand and help with chores, which included chasing cows and herding the sheep. She attended a country school as a child and later completed one year of education at Briercrest Bible Institute.

After moving back to the family farm, Elsie met Edwin Browatzke; they got married December 14,1945. Elsie and Ed spent many happy years farming in the Hazel Valley District as a young marriedcouple. During these years their family grew. In 1952 Randy became a member of their loving familyand later, in 1956, their family was completed when they welcomed Sandra into their lives. In 1961 Elsie and Ed bought a farm three miles south of Whitewood. There they spent many years farming together until 1975 when they sold the farm and moved into the town of Whitewood.

Elsie had a strong faith in God and lived a devoted Christian life. It was evident to all who knew her how important Jesus Christ and the church were to her. She was very active in the church, teaching Sunday school for many years and helping organize many church events as well as volunteering at them.

Elsie loved spending time with her family. Some of their favourite activities were attending Bible camps, using their truck camper for fishing trips and spending Christmases together enjoying each other’s company. Elsie along with Ed also enjoyed gardening. They used to grow an extensive garden and spent many hours tending to it. They would often share much of it with family and friends. Elsie was a wonderful cook, even though she denied that every chance she got; her family and many friends knew she was very talented in the kitchen.

Sadly in October of 2002 Ed passed away leaving Elsie with loving memories of 57 years of marriage; he truly was the love of her life.

Elsie was fortunate to find love again and married Ansley Dew on September 18, 2004. They spent many happy years together, sharing a great companionship and even travelled to Cuba together on a winter holiday. They lived together in Whitewood until Ansley passed away in March of 2015.

Elsie then resided in the Whitewood and District Nursing Home until her passing.

Elsie is survived by her daughter Sandra, brother Emil, grandchildren Brett (Michelle) and Kelsey (Jared), daughter-in-law Darlene, sister-in-law Joyce, her brother Charles’s second wife Frieda and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband Edwin, second husband Ansley, son Randy, parents Charles and Julia, siblings Gus (Emily), Irene (Sinclair), Charles (Viola), Stanley (Gladys), Grace (Eric), Alex and Stephen and sister-in-law Shirley. Elsie will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and friend. Cherished memories of her will always remain in our hearts.

Elsie’s funeral service was held Monday, January 9, 2017 at Whitewood Evangelical Missionary Church with Pastor Joseph Steeves presiding. The eulogy was presented by grandson Brett Browatzke, and the pianist, Ruth Beutler, led in the hymns, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”, “My Jesus, I Love Thee” and “When We All Get to Heaven”. Interment took place prior to the funeral in the Whitewood Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.