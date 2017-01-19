Broadview RCMP starts process to set priorities

The Broadview RCMP have initiated the consultation process to develop the 2017/18 Annual Performance Plan. Staff Sergeant Alen Presler has begun meeting with stakeholders to evaluate community-specific issues pertaining to crime. The consultations will yield information that will be used to establish target areas of focus going into the next fiscal year. “The short and long of it is the Annual Performance Plan is a report card,” Presler explained. “It allows police to engage the community by evaluating and addressing their areas of concern.” “Each community has unique concerns but we have to find the common areas of focus and…