Area groups receive nearly $16,000 in grant money

Nearly $16,000 in grants were given to local groups and organizations from the latest round of charitable gaming grants provided from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA). Of the more than $1.3 mill More than 700 organizations across Saskatchewan received charitable gaming grants during the second quarter of the fiscal year totaling $1.3 million. “Communities have minor sports programs, clubs for senior citizens, enhanced recreational facilities and many other vital programs and services thanks to the hard work of volunteers,” said Jeremy Harrison, minister responsible for SLGA. “Many of these groups and organizations rely on their own fundraising to…