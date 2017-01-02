$2 million grant applied for by town for lift station

The Town of Whitewood has submitted an application for a $1,955,000 grant under the New Building Canada Fund. “The application is for the construction of a new lift station, sewer force main to the lagoon and all associated costs,” Chief Administrative Officer Sharon Rodgers told The Herald. “The lift station was built in 1962 and at present time is handling things, but during heavy rainfall events it does not handle those events,” Rodgers stated. “When the community expands, it will not be able to handle that and during a power outage there is no electric backup system.” If Whitewood’s application…