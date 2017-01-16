16-year-old pedestrian killed by semi on Highway 1

The death of 16-year-old Jonathan Couture of Grenfell on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3 left his family, and friends and residents in the community in shock. At 7:40 p.m., the Broadview RCMP received a call that a pedestrian had been hit at the intersection of Highways 1 and 47 at Grenfell. It was determined he had been struck by an eastbound semi-truck. The male driver, who was not injured, stayed on the scene until the RCMP arrived. The eastbound lane of Highway 1 was closed while the investigation took place and was re-opened seven hours later. Couture is described as a…