Town to apply for government funds for lift station

Whitewood will once again submit an application to the province in hopes of being accepted for funding for the lift station in town. Whitewood had previously applied for a government grant for this project but was not chosen as one of the communities to receive the infrastructure money. The Government of Saskatchewan is accepting online applications for infrastructure projects under both the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF), and the Provincial Territorial Infrastructure Component (PTIC) of the New Building Canada Fund. "The town will be resubmitting our lift station application," Chief Administrative Officer Sharon Rodgers stated.