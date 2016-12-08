Snow and more snow as blizzard blows into area

“We’ve had more snow in one week than I shovelled all last winter,” a resident in Whitewood commented on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Snow, blowing snow and cold temperatures that were forecast for this area during the first week of December made their way into the area to bring the first blizzard and weather alerts for the winter. The first snowfall for the winter fell the prior week, following an unbelievably warm November that set temperature records in many areas. Winter storm warnings were issued on Monday morning for southeast Saskatchewan with the storm forecast to move into Manitoba throughout the…