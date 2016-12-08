Rollover near Wapella sends two to hospital

By Chris Ashfield -
Members of the Whitewood Fire Department and RCMP examine an SUV after it rolled on Highway 1 approximately three kilometers west of Wapella. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. RCMP are investigating the cause of the accident.

Two people were taken to hospital following a single vehicle rollover on the highway near Wapella last week. The accident happened on Dec. 1, three kilometres west of  Wapella, on Highway 1. At about 1:30 p.m., the driver of an eastbound Ford Escape lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch. The SUV rolled four times before coming to rest on the driver’s side door near a fence line facing the opposite direction. Whitewood EMS, along with Whitewood Fire & Rescue and Wapella first responders were dispatched to the scene. Witnesses to the accident assisted in helping get…

