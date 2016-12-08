Rollover near Wapella sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital following a single vehicle rollover on the highway near Wapella last week. The accident happened on Dec. 1, three kilometres west of Wapella, on Highway 1. At about 1:30 p.m., the driver of an eastbound Ford Escape lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch. The SUV rolled four times before coming to rest on the driver’s side door near a fence line facing the opposite direction. Whitewood EMS, along with Whitewood Fire & Rescue and Wapella first responders were dispatched to the scene. Witnesses to the accident assisted in helping get…