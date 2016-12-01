Residents dig out of first snow storm of the season

By Elaine Ashfield -
At around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, an eastbound semi unit lost control and flipped onto its side in the ditch approximately five kilometres west of Whitewood on Highway 1. Local emergency personnel responded to the scene and the driver and lone occupant of the semi were not injured.

Weather warnings for heavy snowfall began to appear on news networks on Sunday, Nov. 27 and by noon on Monday, Nov. 28, the outcome was becoming quite believable. A misty rain that froze to the windshields, roadways and sidewalks turned into snow flurries and before long the green grass turned to the landscape becoming a winter wonderland. The town crew was prepared for the first snowfall of the season. “We started clearing streets at 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning,” town foreman Al Stevenson said. “By noon, we had our eight hours in for the day,” Stevenson joked. The town uses…

