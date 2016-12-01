Pipeline south of Whitewood to be replaced; Ochapowace FN outlines concerns

A pipeline just south of Whitewood, The Line 3 Replacement, as well as the expansion of another line in Alberta, have been given the go-ahead Nov. 29 by the federal government. Approval of the Line 3 Replacement Program and the Kinder Morgan Trans-Mountain expansion, is one of the most pivotal policy decisions since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government took office last fall, and is already being heralded as an economic boon. Enbridge’s $7.5 billion Line 3 pipeline replacement, from Hardisty, Alta., through Saskatchewan, ending at Superior, Wis., and Kinder Morgan’s $6.8-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta to Burnaby,…