Orioles improve record with 5-2 win over Flyers

The Whitewood Orioles improved on their standings in the Triangle Hockey League (THL) last weekend following a 5-2 win over the visiting Esterhazy Flyers on Saturday night. But what everyone was talking about in the days following was an awe-inspiring goal made by Colton MacPherson in the second period. After a scoreless first period, the score quickly jumped to 3-1 for Whitewood halfway through the second period when in just a matter of three minutes four goals were scored. The lead was increased to 5-2 in the third period with two more goals by Whitewood, and a single by Esterhazy.…