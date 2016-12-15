Orioles fall with two losses over weekend

It was a tough weekend in the Triangle Hockey League (THL) for the Whitewood Orioles as the team was unable to secure a single win in either of their two appearances on the ice. The Orioles travelled to Langenburg to take on the Warriors on Dec. 9 and for the second time this season, the two teams needed overtime to decide the winner. Willie Yuzicapi had a stellar night, picking up two goals for Whitewood while Joey Vandusen had a single in the first, the only goal of the period. Forcing the game into overtime was Devin McGonigal, who scored…