Ochap Thunder decimates Kipling Oil Kings

There was an explosion on the scoreboard at Kipling arena on Dec. 9 when the visiting Ochapowace Thunder blew open a 1-1 game after the first period to decimate the Kipling Oil Kings 13-1 in Triangle Hockey League (THL) regular season action. Nobody was expecting such a lopsided game after the first 20 minutes of play with each team scoring just once, but the Thunder came out hard in the second period and scored five unanswered goals. Adding to the misery for the hometown Kipling team, Ochapowace never let up in the third period and slammed away seven more goals…