Local area horse believed to be shot by night hunters

Careless hunter(s) have killed a horse in the Grenfell/Broadview area. A yearling was shot and killed at a ranch sometime between the night of Tuesday, Nov. 22 and the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 23. The ranchers said they are confident the horse was killed while hunters were night hunting. “We went out that morning at 9 a.m., doing our routine checks in the pasture and that’s when we found her,” said the rancher, who did not want to be identified. “She was definitely shot well before dawn because her body was still warm.” Hunting at night is only permissible to…