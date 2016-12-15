Little jeweller sells her designs for the library

A little reader has big love for her local library. Tess Goodbrand, a Grade 4 student at Broadview School, has been crafting and selling bracelets to raise money for the Broadview Library since 2014. “I make the bracelets randomly and have so many at home that I thought I could sell them and raise money for things,” Tess said from the reading corner at Broadview Library. “I fund-raise for the library because me and my mom come here and get audio books and children’s books to read; sometimes I even ask Chris (the librarian) to get certain ones for me.” …