Laycock to attend CurlingTown event in Whitewood

The Whitewood Curling Club is one of the five locations across the Prairies chosen to host a prestigious youth bonspiel featuring the top ranked rinks from Saskatchewan. Team Laycock will visit on Jan. 20 as one of the stops on the Decisive Farming CurlingTown tour. The tour sees Team Laycock visit rural communities promoting curling, sport, hard work, dedication, and teamwork to Saskatchewan youths. Team Laycock, which consists of skip Steve Laycock, third Kirk Muyres, second Colton Flasch and lead Dallan Muyres, is the top ranked men’s curling team in Saskatchewan. They are the 2015 Tim Horton’s Brier bronze medal…