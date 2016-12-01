Holiday Train making stop in Broadview on Dec. 4

Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway is putting food security on a platform this holiday season, travelling across North America to raise awareness and collect donations for those in need. The CP Holiday Train will roll through Broadview on Dec. 4 at 1:45 p.m., and will continue on to Wolseley for a brief stop at 3:30 p.m. When the train pulls in, the stage door will lower and the Odds, along with platinum-selling country star Dallas Smith, will perform for the audience. After a presentation with local food bank officials, and a special visit from Santa, the boxcar will close and the…