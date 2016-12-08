Historic house one of two torn down by Town

A piece of local history that had stood the test of time for more than 130 years came down in just a matter of hours last week, taking with it a provincial title. A brick home at 707 North Railway Street in Whitewood was one of two houses that the Town of Whitewood had demolished. The historic building, along with another abandoned house at 802 Southeast, was torn down on Dec. 1. The brick house on North Railway, commonly known as the Lyons House, was built in 1883 by Thomas Gamble Lyons as his living quarters and Whitewood’s first post…