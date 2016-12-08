Goal for 200 quilts is reached by Joyce Kydd

It was no small feat but a resident of the community of Whitewood reached a goal she set for herself – to complete 200 quilts in ten years. In the year 2005, Joyce Kydd decided that she would like to complete 200 quilts. “I didn’t make my target,” she shared, “This quilt I just completed is number 200. It took me 11 years to finish the two hundred.” Her goal was reached in November of this year. Her interest in quilting, as well as knitting and sewing, have always been a part of her life while she and her husband…