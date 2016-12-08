The Everlasting Story presented to packed house

By Donna Beutler -
Martelise Fourie (left) and Hudson Brehaut perform during the living nativity production that was held at Whitewood Livestock on Dec. 3. Approximately 260 people turned out for the 10th annual event.

The annual Living Nativity in Whitewood marked its 10th year of production on Dec. 3 with the musical presentation of ‘The Everlasting Story’ before an audience of approximately 260. Set amid a backdrop of straw bales and live animals, a multi-denominational adult choir brought the songs of the Christmas season to a packed house at Whitewood Livestock while youngsters and teenagers, acting in a play within a play, discussed how they could change up the repetitious telling of the Christmas story with something brand new. That ‘something new’ saw the young actors contemplate the possibility of a more upbeat version…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR