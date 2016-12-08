The Everlasting Story presented to packed house

The annual Living Nativity in Whitewood marked its 10th year of production on Dec. 3 with the musical presentation of ‘The Everlasting Story’ before an audience of approximately 260. Set amid a backdrop of straw bales and live animals, a multi-denominational adult choir brought the songs of the Christmas season to a packed house at Whitewood Livestock while youngsters and teenagers, acting in a play within a play, discussed how they could change up the repetitious telling of the Christmas story with something brand new. That ‘something new’ saw the young actors contemplate the possibility of a more upbeat version…