Elise Hall memorial donations to help design a comfy corner

It was one year ago, on Christmas Day, that Elise Hall of Whitewood died. With her death, the family requested memorial donations be made in honour of her active support and interest in the activities and welfare of the Whitewood branch of the Southeast Regional Library. Amazingly, memorial donations poured in with over $900 being received. Librarian Krista Williams, with tears in her eyes, stated, “We’re working at designing a comfy corner area for people in memory of her.” Elise Mauroy (Hall) was born in Ghent, Belgium in 1923. While attending university in Ghent, Elise met and married Hector Hall…