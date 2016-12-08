Ecklund family presented Agribition award

A family-owned business has received recognition for their participation in Agribition, going three decades strong. Ecklund Drive Thru Gates, just south of Percival, recently accepted the 30-year Agribition Exhibitor Award at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building. “There is a small handful of really, really big shows and Agribition is one of them – it’s right up there and it’s at our doorstep,” said Gary Ecklund, owner of Ecklund Drive Thru Gates. “We stopped going to some shows because we saw the same people each year, but at Agribition there is always a new and amazing draw. We’re always seeing new people.”…