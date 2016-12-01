Donations being accepted to help sick child and family

Donations are being accepted at the Whitewood Credit Union for young Brielle Johnson and now a GoFundMe page has also been established. Within 24 hours the page had reached their goal but donations are still welcome. Brielle Johnson, the 8 year old youngster from Whitewood, has been through a lot in her young life and is still requiring medical treatment. She is still in Saskatoon Royal University Hospital after being air lifted from Moosomin on October 26th. She is the daughter of Curt and Julie Johnson and is a ray of sunshine illuminating each day with her radiant smile. Her…