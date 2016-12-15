Company fined $110,000 due to workplace accident

The use of a heavy piece of machinery by an untrained employee led to the serious injury of another employee and a fine for the company. Moosomin-based Apex Distribution pleaded guilty to having an untrained operator use powered mobile equipment contrary to the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, and received a fine of $110,005. The company pleaded guilty in Melville provincial court on Dec. 12. The incident happened on Feb. 12, 2015 in Moosomin, explained prosecutor Buffy Rodgers. Employee Tom Beckett was attempting to move sucker rods when he asked another employee to help him. Beckett had been with the…