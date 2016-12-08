Changes to conditions of release for Jerry Martin

Jerry Martin made his third court appearance this week following a raid on his medical marijuana business last month. Martin was arrested and charged on Nov. 8 after police searched and seized marijuana, hash oil, cellphones, computers, vehicles, and an undisclosed amount of cash from his marijuana business and residence in Whitewood. Martin, who operated Martin Medical Services, a marijuana dispensary, appeared in Broadview court on Wednesday, Nov. 21 alongside local attorney Gary Moore. Changes were made Dec. 7 to the conditions of his release; Martin must report to the local RCMP detachment once every two weeks, and must report…